The second part of the Milford Community Action project began last week, with 77 families in the area supported with food supplies.
The project, a partnership of Milford Youth Matters and Milford Haven School, is funded by Pembrokeshire County Council and helps families within the community struggling to afford food.
Milford Community Action 2 is a continuation of the summertime Milford Community Action, which again helped people within the Milford Haven community with food supplies.
Last week, as the new project started, 77 meal packs were provided within the community, which included a variety of ingredients to make a vegetable curry.
Furthermore, the project provided £5 worth of vouchers for Steynton Farm for each person receiving a meal pack.
The packs also included a recipe and information around the availability of winter fuel grants.
