There are reports of heavy traffic on the B4327 into Haverfordwest due to a collision on the Dale Road at Palmerston Road.
The accident happened just before 10.50am today.
We will bring you more on this as we have it.
Data returned from the Piano 'meterActive/meterExpired' callback event.
There are reports of heavy traffic on the B4327 into Haverfordwest due to a collision on the Dale Road at Palmerston Road.
The accident happened just before 10.50am today.
We will bring you more on this as we have it.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.