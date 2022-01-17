According to the latest figures by the Office of National Statistics, the Dyfed-Powys region had a huge increase in crime figures for the latest period, compared to the rest of Wales.

Despite this, the region is still arguably the safest region throughout all of Wales when regarding crime.

The figures, which focus on the time period of June 2020 to June 2021, look at crimes which occur in a specific region of the UK per 1,000 people.

Out of the four areas of Wales (Dyfed-Powys, Gwent, North Wales and South Wales), Dyfed-Powys features very low rates compared to the other regions.

The statistics show that per 1,000 people, 68.7 crimes were committed in the Dyfed-Powys region between June 2020 and June 2021, translating to 35,907 crimes.

Comparatively, Gwent (82.2 per 1,000 people) saw 49,146 crimes committed, North Wales (81.3 per 1,000) saw 57,160 crimes, while there were 99,708 (74.1 per 1,000 people) in South Wales.

Dyfed-Powys also finished bottom of the statistics when looking at ‘violence with injury’ per 1,000 people, with 6.3 per 1,000 people, translating to 3,316 crimes.

Throughout the country, Gwent (8.1 per 1,000 people) had 4,869 ‘violence with injury’ crimes in the period, with North Wales having 6,052 (8.6 per 1,000 people) and South Wales having 10,515 (7.8 per 1,000 people).

Furthermore, North Wales finished in the top regions throughout the whole UK for sex crimes (3.1 per 1,000 people) and ‘violence against the person’ crimes (38.8 per 1,000 people).

Despite this however, the Dyfed-Powys region saw a huge increase in crime, compared to the other areas in Wales.

The region saw a 15 per cent increase in crime totally, with a 27 per cent increase in violence crimes.

Meanwhile, Gwent had a -15 per cent change in crime, and a five per cent drop in violence crimes.

North Wales had a seven per cent increase in violence crimes, but on the whole a one per cent drop in crimes overall.

Finally, South Wales had a 0 per cent change in violence crimes, but a five per cent drop in crimes in total.