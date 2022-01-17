PEMBROKESHIRE'S oldest artist and sculptor continues to pick up awards at the age of 103!
Denis Curry – who was born just as the World War One guns fell silent - has just been awarded the Lawrenson Sculpture Award by the Royal Cambrian Academy of Art in their annual open exhibition.
His winning entry was ‘Cofeb Llewelyn’ and he also received £500 in addition to the prize bestowed by fellow sculptor Diane Lawrenson.
The Selectors' Prize of £1,000, awarded by the Academy and Friends of the Royal Cambrian Academy of Art went to Susie Koren for ‘One Island Two Names'.
Denis was born at the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month of 1918.
After his Second World War service with the Royal Engineers in North Africa and Monte Casino, he went to the Slade School to pursue his passion for the arts.
Denis held an exhibition of his work at Newport's The Gallery Yr Oriel last year.
He became head of sculpture at Exeter, then head of Foundation Art at the West of England College of Art, before moving to Pembrokeshire and settling at Llanycefn in 1976.
