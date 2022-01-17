Another 476 new Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the Hywel Dda area in 48 hours, according to the latest figures from Public Health Wales.
PHW figures for today, Monday, January 17, state there were 325 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 100 in Pembrokeshire and 51 in Ceredigion since the last report.
Data on a Monday is for a 48 hour period to 9am Sunday and is likely to be around double the usual 24 hour figure, PHW state.
The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 71,027 – 39,162 in Carmarthenshire, 21,519 in Pembrokeshire and 10,346 in Ceredigion.
Since January 6 Covid-19 testing policy has changed and asymptomatic people don’t have to do a PCR test following a positive lateral flow test.
There was one new Covid-related death recorded in the Hywel Dda area since the last report, with the total number 652 throughout the pandemic.
In total, 3,975 new cases of coronavirus and 18 new Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 744,717 cases and 6,707 deaths.
There have been 22,927 tests done across the country since the last report.
Across Wales 2,499, 752 have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,334,096 have had their second dose.
‘Booster’ doses have been given to 1,765,080 people and 52,762 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.
Local democracy reporter Katy Jenkins
