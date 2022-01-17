A man who was reported as missing last week ‘has been found safe and well,’ Police have said.
William, 71, went missing from the Haverfordwest area on Wednesday, January 12, when it was thought he had got on a train to Oxford.
Dyfed-Powys Police announced this morning (Monday, January 17) that William had been found safe and well, five days after initially going missing.
