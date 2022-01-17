Traffic is reported to be flowing normally again following a two-vehicle collision on a Pembrokeshire road earlier today.

The collision on the B4327 Dale Road at Palmerston Road at around 10.45am today caused heavy traffic.

Dyfed-Powys police said that they received a report of the crash on the road into Haverfordwest at 10.45am today.

The incident is now said to have been resolved and traffic flowing normally.