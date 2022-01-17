The Co-operative store has launched a recruitment campaign across Milford Haven, looking for people to represent the area in the Co-operative Members' Council.
The recruitment is for local people to have a say in the running of the Co-operative group and its food stores, funeral homes, legal services business and insurance arm.
There are currently 24 vacancies in the Co-op National Members’ Council, which works with the board and senior managers to ensure the voices at all 4.23million members is heard.
Louise Walker, from the council’s diversity working group, said: “As a co-operative, we welcome applications from all eligible members, and I can’t stress that enough. In 2021, we proudly elected our first black female president and are working especially hard to be more inclusive and build a council which will find new ways to support all members, especially those who may feel marginalised or discriminated against in society.”
Council representatives can serve a term between one and three years, and to qualify, members need to have joined before January 2019 and have earned 500 membership points between January 3, 2021, and January 1, 2022.
Candidates can find information at www.co-operative.coop/councilelection and can apply until midday on Friday, February 25.
