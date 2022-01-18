The RNLI has launched its recruitment process for 2022, and is on the lookout for new lifeguards across Wales, with applications now open.
The recruitment is open nationwide, ready for the summer season ahead which again projects to be busy, particularly across beaches in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.
The RNLI lifeguards provide a service on 39 of the country’s busiest beaches, many of which are in west Wales.
Across 2020, the charity’s lifeguards responded to 1,046 incidents, helping 2,673 people in the process.
Successful applicants will receive lifesaving training and develop valuable skills for a future career.
Chris Rigby, RNLI South Pembrokeshire lead lifeguard supervisor said: “Lifeguarding is a really unique and rewarding role and if you’re thinking about applying, I would really recommend you go for it.
“You can gain some invaluable skills and training whilst working on the beach and being part of an incredible team.”
Margot Lawrence, an RNLI lifeguard in north Pembrokeshire, added: “If you're thinking about becoming a lifeguard – 100 per cent do it. It is the best job ever.
“My confidence in the water is extremely good. It's given me the skills and the resources to manage situations under pressure. I would just say I've gained so much from lifeguarding.”
Find out more and apply at rnli.org/BeALifeguard
