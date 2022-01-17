Inbetweeners star James Buckley, Mr Motivator, and a Britain’s Got Talent favourite have come together to banish Blue Monday.

Blue Monday is the perfect storm of distance from payday, minimal daylight and freezing temperatures, plus a hangover from festive excess, meaning that many people are feeling fraught and frazzled.

However, the celebs have formed an all-star pep squad with motivational videos on Cameo to help you get through the day.

These videos from celebrity engagement platform Cameo see these three stars share their own unique words of wisdom, helping guide people through the Monday misery.

First up, the coolest kid out of Rudge Park Comprehensive, James Buckley promises fans that once days start to get a little longer and warmer, they can join him at “the Caravan Club for a little party.”

Next up is the forever youthful Mr. Motivator, with a minute long empowering speech designed to make even the most cynical soul raise a smile.

He exclaims that “today is going to be a great day, no matter what” and also shares this pearl of wisdom; “for every one minute you are sad, you are missing out on sixty seconds of happiness!”

Lastly, we see BGT winner Lost Voice Guy treat viewers to an inspirational comedy stand-up visit that’ll be sure to put a smile on people’s faces. Lifting the lid on his thoughts on the value of talking, he mentions “take it from a guy who can’t actually talk, that it is really good to talk about stuff that’s in your head.”

With searches for “pep talks” on the platform increasing in popularity every month, Cameo offers something to put a smile on everyone’s face with talent as varied as ChuckleVision’s Paul Chuckle, RuPaul’s very own Baga Chipz, the insatiably charming Miriam Margolyes, Harry Potter’s favourite baddie Tom Felton, and ex-footballer funny man Neil Razor Ruddock.

Personalised videos from James Buckley, Mr. Motivator and Lost Voice Guy cost £42, £51, and £29 respectfully.

To browse all available talent and book a video message, visit www.cameo.com.