Coronavirus cases have increased by more than 1,800 in a week in the three counties of the Hywel Dda University Health Board.
Based on the most recent Monday, January 17, figures, cases increased 1,864 in the three counties from Monday, January 10’s 69,163.
Pembrokeshire increased by 478, to 21,519; Carmarthenshire by 1,140, to 39,162; and Ceredigion by 246, to 10,346.
The three counties saw seven extra Covid-related deaths recorded in the last seven days, bringing the total to 652 Covid-related deaths throughout the pandemic.
During the same period the number of cases Wales-wide increased by 17,231, to 744,717; with an additional 57 deaths recorded, the total standing at 6,707 throughout the pandemic.
Cases increased by 5,827 in the three counties in the previous six days up to January 10, with nine additional Covid-related deaths recorded.
Pembrokeshire increased by 1,732, to 21,041; Carmarthenshire by 3,262, to 38,022; and Ceredigion by 833, to 10,100.
During the same period the number of cases Wales-wide increased by 59,013, to 727,486; with an additional 61 deaths recorded, the total standing at 6,650 throughout the pandemic.
No coronavirus figures for the three counties of Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire - as well as the rest of Wales - were published on Monday, January 3.
This is because Public Health Wales does not release its statistics on a bank holiday.
