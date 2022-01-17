A 21-year-old man has been banned from driving for six months after repeat motoring offences.
The disqualification was handed out to Alexander Lee Osborn by magistrates in Cardiff on Wednesday, January 11.
Osborn, whose address was given as c/o Long Mains, Monkton, admitted driving a Skoda Fabia car on The Strand, Swansea, on October 24 without a valid licence or insurance.
He was ordered to pay a total of £244, made up of a £120 fine, £90 costs and a surcharge of £34.
He also had six penalty points put on his driving record.
The court said that 'disqualification was obligatory due to repeat offending'.
Osborne was ordered to pay the £244 at the rate of £20 per month, starting on February 9.
