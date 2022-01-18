Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority has launched a survey, asking people to submit their views on the wellbeing of the national park.
The survey launched is for people to have their say on how to potentially better the authority’s new wellbeing objectives for the good of the area.
The four wellbeing objectives are:
Conservation - To halt the decline and enhance biodiversity quality, extent and connectivity at scale, so nature is flourishing in the park
Climate - To achieve a carbon neutral authority by 2030 and support the park to achieve carbon neutrality and adapt to the impact of climate change
Connection - To create a park that is a Natural Health Service that supports people to be healthier, happier and more connected to the landscape, nature and heritage
Communities – To create vibrant, sustainable and prosperous communities in the park that are places people can live, work and enjoy
A spokesperson said: “We would like to change and reduce the number of objectives to help us focus our activities on meeting the above challenges. We have also identified a number of outcomes to help priorities the work we carry out under these objectives.”
Any feedback on the proposed new objectives should be emailed in to mairt@pembrokeshirecoast.org.uk by Friday, March 4.
