A Pembrokeshire doctor who has helped hundreds of peninsular patients and given countless hours as a volunteer both to the RNLI and the national park celebrates his hundredth birthday today, Monday, January 17.

Dr George Middleton MBE was wished a happy birthday by both the RNLI and St Davids Coastguard team.

He served as honorary medical advisor (HMA) at St Davids RNLI for many years and launched with the boat a number of times for medical rescues.

He became the HMA in 1956 and was also a member of the RNLI’s national medical committee for many years, researching medical incidents, finding and testing medical equipment and designing the medical training for lifeboat crews throughout the RNLI.

Dr Middleton was also one of the founders of Porthmawr surf lifesaving club at Whitesands over 60 years ago which is as vibrant now as was all those years ago and has a close affiliation with the RNLI lifeguards.

He also regularly accompanied the RAF rescue helicopters from Brawdy on missions off the coasts of both Wales and Ireland Dr Middleton has been awarded the RNLI’s Silver and Gold service badges and is a life Governor of the RNLI.

He was also a deputy launching authority for St Davids lifeboat, and since 1997 has been the president of the St Davids RNLI.

He even delivered the station’s current mechanic into the world back in 1965.

He is also a long-term volunteer with Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, beginning in 1966 by helping with the effort to create the Pembrokeshire Coast Path National Trail. Among his many other achievements, he wrote the National Park’s very first public information leaflets.

In 2019 he was presented with the National Parks UK Platinum Lifetime Achievement Award.

Dr Middleton was also awarded an MBE in recognition of his services with the RNLI and other organisations.

Dr Middleton has been a true stalwart of the community and longstanding supporter of the RNLI,” said a spokesperson for St Davids lifeboat.

“All of us at St Davids RNLI thank him for his immense hard work and dedication and wish him all the very best on this momentous day.”

St Davids Coastguard Rescue Team also wished Dr Middleton the best, in a double salute as the coastguard service marked 200 years of service.

“It is a privilege to share this celebration with Dr George Middleton,” said a St Davids Coastguard spokesperson. “His contribution to our local community and our search and rescue organisations is immeasurable.

“We would all like to take this opportunity to wish him a very happy birthday. With much love and best wishes from St Davids Coastguard Rescue Team and all at HMCG.”