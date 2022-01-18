A 32-year-old man has been remanded in custody ahead of a crown court hearing of an alleged illegal tobacco case.
Sherhang Saber Ahmadi gave an address in John Street, Neyland to Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, January 11.
He appeared to face a charge brought under the Fraud Act of being concerned in the illegal supply of tobacco while being a party to the carrying on of two businesses in Barry, south Wales, and a charge brought under the Proceeds of Crime Act that he ascquired, used or had possession of criminal property - namely cash relating to illegal tobacco.
The alleged offences are said to have occurred between August 2015 and January 10, 2022, and the charges were brought by Trading Standards Cardiff.
Ahmadi was sent for trial at Cardiff Crown Court on February 8.
An application for bail was withdrawn by the defence after the magistrates were told that the address given in Neyland was found to be derelict.
A bail address had been put forward for Pembroke, but Dyfed Powys Police would need 24 hours to check this out.
