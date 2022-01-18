Take A Break magazine has recently named a Pembrokeshire town as a UK hotspot for anybody wishing to enjoy a pleasant walk across the UK.
The national magazine has featured Milford Haven in its latest edition, naming the town as a ‘hidden hotspot,’ for walkers.
This comes ahead of the 2022 summer, which is projected to be another busy one for west Wales, with many Brits deciding to stay in the UK and holiday in Pembrokeshire.
The magazine is highlighting several locations across the whole of the UK which will prove to be popular as the months become warmer later in the year.
The magazine stated: “Hidden hotspot Milford Haven is on the up thanks to a major regeneration project. It has a lovely waterfront with a bustling marina, independent shops and galleries, stylish accommodation and a host of cafes and restaurants.
"Plus, there’s plenty to explore if you venture further afield, including cliff-top walks along the Pembrokeshire Coastal Path and watersports at Dale.
"Depending on the season, take to the water and visit the islands of Skomer and Skokholm. Stay in a floatel cabin in the marina itself for £80 per night, with a minimum stay of two nights."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.