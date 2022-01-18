A Pembrokeshire charity that supports people with mental health issues and people with learning disabilities by teaching them furniture restoration skills has been handed a cash boost.

Pembrokeshire Frame, which has workshops in Haverfordwest, Pembroke Dock, and Goodwick, has received £1,000 from housebuilder Persimmon Homes West Wales.

The donation comes as part of the housebuilder’s Community Champions scheme.

Each and every month Persimmon donates up to £64,000 to good causes across the UK, including up to £4,000 in Wales.

Pembrokeshire Frame helps people aged 16 to 25, many of whose lives have been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, reach their potential and gain confidence by equipping them with new skills, including furniture upcycling and reupholstery. The items are then put on sale, for an affordable donation, in Frame’s shops.

Paul Hughes, chief officer at Pembrokeshire Frame, said: “We are extremely grateful to Persimmon Homes for this generous donation.

“We have furniture reuse shops in Merlin’s Bridge just outside Haverfordwest and in Pembroke Dock.

“We are delivering a fantastic project called Project Recover supporting people who have had limited social and learning opportunities throughout the pandemic.

“Our training programme will equip them with skills, confidence and hopefully the key to finding work in the future.

“As the project progresses and more young people join, we desperately need more upholstery equipment. This money will help us with that.”

Sharon Bouhali, sales director at Persimmon Homes West Wales, said: “We are delighted to support Pembrokeshire Frame.

“This is a great project helping people who need a bit of support to fulfil their potential. There are a lot of people who have been left behind by the pandemic and schemes like this will be really beneficial in helping them regain confidence.”