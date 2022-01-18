Cardigan’s Minor Injuries Unit and Same Day Urgent Care service provided care and treatment for nearly 30 patients who would otherwise have gone to A&E or their GP last weekend.

As part of a new trial to help relieve pressures on hospital A&E departments, the nurse-led services - which are based in Cardigan Integrated Care Centre – opened for weekend walk-ins.

It meant that patients without prior appointment were able to visit the Centre between 15 and 16 January, with the staff seeing and treating a score of patients over the two days.

Cardigan’s Minor Injuries Unit and Same Day Urgent Care service has announced that it will once again open for walk-in appointments this weekend 22/23 January.

Sian Lewis, Clinical Lead Nurse for Ceredigion Community, said: “Our Advanced Nurses were really pleased to be able to see and treat so many patients last weekend – particularly given that many of them would have otherwise faced long waits in A&E for the type of conditions that our teams here are well equipped to deal with.

“Please give us a call, or come down to the Integrated Care Centre in Cardigan if you need care and you think we can help – you don’t need an appointment, we can provide a quick service and you can be on your way home on the same day with a care plan if you need it.”

In patient feedback given to the nurses over the weekend of 15 and 16 January, all patients agreed or strongly agreed that staff had explained the service; that they were satisfied with their treatment plan, and that they had the opportunity to raise questions or concerns.

Patients also reported feeling more confident about managing their symptoms and being satisfied with the service to the point of recommending it to others.

The services are led by Advanced Nurse Practitioners who can assess, diagnose and treat walk-in patients, who are then able to return home the same day, with a plan of care involving referrals to other services if necessary.

A spokesperson for Hywel Dda Health Board said: "Local hospitals are currently dealing with unprecedented demand, which is leading to significant delays in care provision and long waits in A&E.

"If you have a condition which could be seen and treated at Cardigan’s Integrated Care Centre, we would strongly encourage you to attend as you can be seen more quickly, as well as helping to relieve pressure on the hospital system."

Cardigan Integrated Care Centre is located at Rhodfa’r Felin, Cardigan SA43 1JX. To speak with a triage nurse at the centre first to discuss your condition, call 01239 803 075.

For more urgent care need or in a medical emergency, please dial 999.

The type of conditions that the advanced nurse practitioners can see and treat include:

• Chest Infections

• Wound Infections

• Urinary Tract Infections

• Tonsillitis / sore throat

• Ear Infections

• Minor Chest/Hip/Pelvic/Back injuries – Patient must be able to mobilise

• Minor Head Injury

• Non-cardiac chest pain

• Skin complaints including rashes, infections, and sunburn

• Sprains, strains & soft tissue injuries

• Hay fever, Mild allergic reactions

• Minor injuries - cuts, wounds

• Minor eye injuries, complaints and irritations requiring irrigation, and Chemical eye injury

• Emergency contraception

• Suspected fractures and injuries to knee, lower leg, ankle, and feet

• Suspected fractures and injuries to arms

• Animal, insect, or human bites

• Minor burns & scalds

• Removal of foreign bodies from eyes, ears, nose & skin