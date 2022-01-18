As France eases up restrictions for British holidaymakers, even more ski seasons are back on.

A ski holiday is a great excuse to escape the gloomy start of the year, and holiday rental company Vrbo has put together a list of great holiday chalets for you to stay in on your next ski trip!

According to Vrbo, 19% of Brits say winter holidays are only complete if you spend at least one of them in the snow.

For 11% of Brits, it’s all about snow, skiing, snowboarding, sledging and being cosy by a fireplace – and these properties certainly won’t disappoint if you’re longing to dust off the ski boots for a European ski trip.

Ski holiday rentals

La Plagne, France

As France has eased up restrictions for British travellers, ski trips to the country are on the go.

(Vrbo)

The variety of ski resorts in the French Alps make it a guaranteed snow zone.

Located in the Savoie region of the French Alpes, La Plagne is formed of 11 villages with plenty to offer.

Located in Plagne Centre, the heart of the resort, which offers shops, restaurants and après ski.

Sleeps: 9

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

You can find out more and book here.

Wengen, Switzerland

Chalet Aquila is perfectly positioned for ski-in / ski-out and mountain hiking trails.

Located in the family-friendly “car-free” village of Wengen with a ski slope right outside and a short ski to the village cable car station, the mountains and ski areas are on your doorstep.

(Vrbo)

It’s also just a 300m walk to the train station or nearest supermarket.

You can find out more and book here.

Sleeps: 8

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3

Chamonix-Mont-Blanc, France

This luxury chalet is located in the middle of Chamonix town centre. Set in its own grounds with private parking, its sunny, southerly facing aspect gives magnificent views of Mont Blanc.

(Vrbo)

Five en suite bedrooms provide super king or twin beds for up to 10 people and a luxury hot tub/jacuzzi can be found on the south facing terrace. Located in the traditional La Frasse area of Chamonix town, it is within walking distance of the nursery slopes and is less than a 5 minute walk to the Market Square, bars and restaurants, swimming pool, ice skating rink and cross country skiing.

You can find out more and book here.

Sleeps: 10

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 5

Breuil-Cervinia, Italy

This luxury ski chalet is located in the centre of the village of Cervinia, framed by the world famous Matterhorn mountain.

(Vrbo)

This is a great place to experience the largest ski area in the Alps in a unique landscape for a holiday at high altitude to spend with your family or friends

Sleeps: 14

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4

You can find out more and book here.

Morzine, France

Located in the heart of the Portes du Soleil, the largest ski area in Europe, Morzine is a great playground in winter and summer.

(Vrbo)

The luxurious 5-star chalet is located in the centre of Morzine. Relax on the terrace or in the jacuzzi whilst taking in the stunning mountain and river views.

You can find out more and book here.

Sleeps: 10

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 6