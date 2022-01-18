Two St Davids men who have spent the past year refurbishing the city’s rugby club clubhouse have been recognised for their efforts.

Tom Evans and Ken Braoders were the deserving recipients of the city council's 2021 Community Award.

The mayor of St Davids, Cllr Alan York had great pleasure in presenting the awards to Ken and Tom at St Davids Rugby Club; the place that both men spent over a year gutting and re-vamping.

The club now looks and feels like a much more fresh, modern and welcoming place to be but the refurbishment and installation of a new heating system, treatment room and new toilets has ensured that the clubhouse will continue to be used by the future generations of mini rugby players and has helped to sustain the venue as asset for the whole community.

The certificates presented to both men read: "The people of St Davids, in nominating you for this award, have expressed the wish that you should be formally recognised for the work that you have undertaken for the community, in particular for your commitment to refurbishment of the St Davids Rugby Football Club.

“Your dedication and hard work has secured the facilities not only for the next generation of ‘mini’ rugby players but for the wider community and is greatly appreciated."

Ken and Tom thanked the mayor and the city council for the award and added that they had been supported enormously by Sean Ward, Andy Dixon and Rhys 'Loshin' Price who were always prepared to lend a hand when needed.