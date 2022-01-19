Dyfed-Powys Police officers are appealing for any information following criminal damage which occurred in a Pembrokeshire village.

The criminal damage which occurred was the damaging of the front door of a property in Pleasant View, Rhoscrowther.

The criminal damage occurred at some time between 4am and 12pm on the morning of Thursday, January 13, 2022.

Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.

“If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

“Quote reference: DP-20220113-181.”