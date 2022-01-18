Pembrokeshire’s newest branch of The Original Factory Shop is set to open its doors early next month.
The shop, which will be located in the old Peacocks building in Fishguard High Street will sell the usual mix of discounted clothing and footwear, cosmetics and fragrances, fashion accessories, electrical goods, housewares home furnishing and toys. It will also have a dedicated in-store Celebrations department selling balloons, balloon arches and cards.
The shop is due to open on February 5, with staff in store from January 24 to set up.
The Original Factory Shop advertised eight vacancies for jobs at the Fishguard store, including a store manager on up to £23,500 per annum, an assistant manager earning up to £19,500 per annum, a supervisor on a ‘competitive salary, and several part time sales staff on national minimum wage.
“We can't wait to open our doors in Fishguard and welcome you all,” said a spokesperson for the company.
“We really do have something for everyone.”
