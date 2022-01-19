Milford Haven Town Band has paid tribute to former long-time secretary and supporter of the band Sue Allen, who recently died.
Sue spent many years as the town band’s secretary, and remained a firm friend and supporter of the band after she retired from her role.
A spokesperson from Milford Haven Town Band said: “Sue kept us all prepared and organised for all engagements (no easy task) and she did so with quiet authority and consideration for the needs of both the band and its members.
“Her dedication and commitment to the role was hard to beat and she was respected by players, supporters and the organisers of events we were taking part in.
“We will forever be grateful to Sue and her commitment to the band and send our thoughts, love and best wishes to her family at this sad time.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.