Police attended an estate in a Pembrokeshire town last weekend after reports were made of a man possibly in possession of a knife.
Officers attended the Mount Estate in Milford Haven on the afternoon of Saturday, January 15, 2022, when they received reports that the man was possibly carrying a knife.
Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Following police enquiries which included viewing CCTV of the area, no criminal offence was identified.
“No further police action required at this time.”
