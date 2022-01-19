Police attended an estate in a Pembrokeshire town last weekend after reports were made of a man possibly in possession of a knife.

Officers attended the Mount Estate in Milford Haven on the afternoon of Saturday, January 15, 2022, when they received reports that the man was possibly carrying a knife.

Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Following police enquiries which included viewing CCTV of the area, no criminal offence was identified.

“No further police action required at this time.”