Valero Pembroke Refinery has announced its new vice president and general manager, who has more than 40 years’ experience in the oil industry.
Following the retirement of Ed Tomp last year, Valero Pembroke Refinery has appointed Mark Phair as the new vice president and general manager of the refinery.
Mark has promised to ‘lead well and be an involved member of the community’ after taking charge.
He joins from Valero’s Wilmington Refinery in California, which he has led for 11 years, having previously also worked in the United States in Texas, Louisiana, Virginia and New Jersey.
Mr Phair is a Bachelor of Chemical Engineering, graduating from Georgia Tech, before completing a master’s in business administration from Lamar University in 1991.
He has been in Los Angeles since 2006, before he was promoted to vice president and general manager of Wilmington Refinery in 2011.
Speaking about his appointment he said: “I am thrilled to be selected as Valero’s Pembroke Refinery Manager and feel very blessed to have this opportunity.
“My goals are to lead well and be an involved member of the community and I look forward to getting to know you and the area.”
