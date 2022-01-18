Crymych chalked up their second win of the season in Division One West when they inflicted a 50-7 defeat on basement boys Penclawdd.

Centre Eilir Cooper led the Crymych try scoring with a hat-trick, and winger Lawrence Headlam crossed the whitewash twice.

The other scorers were Carwyn Rees, Ifan Phillips and Osian Hill, with the latter also slotting five conversions.

Pembroke found the going tough as they were beaten 55-3 by Felinfoel, who ran in eight tries through Elliott Dawe, Aled Roberts (2), Jordan Evans, Matthew Moore, Ryan Evans, Connor Ford and Jonathan George, who slotted six conversion and a penalty.

Outside-half Luke Alderwick scored Pembroke’s three points.

Whitland lost 22-17 at Yr Hendy, who took the spoils with tries from Ben Bashup, Josh Davies, Dean Courtney and Tom Havard, with Rhydian Morris adding a conversion. Olly Hughes, with a brace, and Marc Jones went over for the Borderers, with Geraint Jones converting.

In Division Two West, Fishguard went down 8-17 to Pontarddulais, despite a try from James Roberts and a James Griffiths penalty. The visitors crossed for tries through Gethin Williams and Owain Davies, with Liam Lazarus slotting two conversion and a penalty.

Tenby United meanwhile won 21-5 at Tycroes, with tries from Jake Roberts and Gwion Jones, with Lloyd Thomas slotting a conversion and three penalties. Scott Bowen scored the visitors' try.

Haverfordwest made it five wins from five in Division Three West A with a hard-fought 17-11 win over Pembroke Dock Quins.

Tries from Terry Lovell, Jack Blockwell and a penalty try, along with a conversion from Jake Morgan sealed the win.

The Quins kept in touch with a score by Sam James and two penalties by Euan McDonald.

St Clears ended Cardigan’s unbeaten record as they won 36-14, with tries from Daf Waters (2), Aled Jones (2), Shane Morgan and Tom Rees, with Daf Walters adding three conversions.

Llyr Jones scored two tries and both conversions for the Teifisiders.

Llangwm went down 7-40 at home to Aberaeron, with James Lewis' try, converted by Luke Hayman proving a mere consolation.

Morgan Llewellyn went over for three tries for the visitors, with Bleddyn Thomas, Tudur Jenkins and Rhys Jones also crossing the whitewash.

Rhodri Jenkins slotted five conversions for good measure.

Admiral Welsh National League West Results

Division One West: Felinfoel 55 Pembroke 3; Gowerton 16 Llangennech 33; Llanelli Wanderers P Aberystwyth P; Newcastle Emlyn 40 Gorseinon 6; Penclawdd 7 Crymych 50; Yr Hendy 22 Whitland 15.

Division Two West: Fishguard 8 Pontarddulais 17; Loughor 15 Mumbles 47; Milford Haven P Burry Port P; Nantgaredig 27 Kidwelly 19; Pontyberem 11 Carmarthen Athletic 39; Tycroes 5 Tenby United 21.

Division Three West A: Haverfordwest 17 Pembroke Dock Quins 11; Laugharne 38 Llanybydder 16; Llangwm 7 Aberaeron 40; Neyland P Lampeter Town P; St Clears 36 Cardigan 14; Tregaron P St Davids P.