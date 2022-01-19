Samuel Kurtz, MS for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire has welcomed a total of more than £130,000 being awarded to charities in his constituencies since November 2021.
A variety of charities have been allocated £133,030 of funding from the National Lottery Fund, including Carmarthen Stroke Group Pembrokeshire-based Sandy Bear Children’s Bereavement Charity.
Speaking following the announcement, Samuel Kurtz MS said: “As always, this is incredibly welcomed news for a whole host of community-led organisations in Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire.
“I’m especially pleased to hear that Carmarthen Stroke Group are a key benefactor of this round of National Lottery Funding.
“It’s a brilliant organisation which not only offers stroke survivors of all ages with regular support and help, but they provide a whole host of different activities to encourage and champion recovery.”
He continued about Sandy Bear: “Sandy Bear Children’s Bereavement charity provides an exceptional service to families across Pembrokeshire, ensuring that our young people have support and guidance when they’re at their most vulnerable.
“It’s great to see so many fantastic organisations being supported by the generosity of National Lottery players.
Any community organisation or project in Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire wishing to apply for National Lottery funding is encouraged to contact Samuel.Kurtz@Senedd.Wales
