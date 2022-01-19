Pembrokeshire County Council has reminded parents of young children in Pembrokeshire that the deadline for reception and primary school places for September 2022 is at the end of this month.
Parents of children born between September 1, 2017, and August 31, 2018, will need to apply for a place for the 2022/23 reception or primary school year by January 31, 2022.
The county council has said that a school place will not be allocated to a child unless a formal application is received.
Applications received after the closing date of January 31, 2022, will be considered late and may have a bearing on whether the child gets a place at their preferred school.
The online application for places can be found at https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/schools-and-learning under ‘Apply for a School Place.’
Once all applications are in, parents and guardians will be informed of the allocation of places on the common offer date of Monday, April 18, 2022.
