A proposal to restrict second home or holiday let use on future new build planning permissions was not adopted, but Welsh Government plans on combatting housing issues will be closely followed.

A Haverfordwest councillor John Cole put forward a Notice of Motion asking that the council consider that, when giving planning permission on future builds, a condition be included “that the property will be solely for residential use and not available for holiday or second home use".

There are 4,072 second homes being charged a council tax premium in 2021-22, with around 200 year a moving to business rates a year; the majority are within the national park, where the council is not the planning authority.

Pembrokeshire County Council’s services overview and scrutiny committee heard on Tuesday (January 18) that the National Park’s discussions around its new local development plan (LDP) includes reference from an inspector that “there is no compelling evidence for the inclusion of a Principle Residence or Local Connections policy within the Replacement Plan, either for Newport or the National Park as a whole".

Cabinet member for planning, Cllr Jon Harvey, added that planning conditions had to meet six tests and currently such a condition restricting primary residence would be unlikely to meet the tests – with no policy to back it up in the LDP or supplementary planning guidance – and likely to be removed at appeal.

The introduction of similar restrictions in Cornwall would also be open to legal challenge, members heard.

The committee heard that local actions were being taken including work by the affordable housing working group as well as a number of Welsh Government consultation and pilots, with a consultation under way on proposed amendments to the Town and Country Planning Order and other planning provision.

A pilot scheme is being launched in Dwyfor, Gwynedd this month, a report to committee states, where the Welsh Government will provide practical support to address affordability and availability of housing.

The committee backed a recommendation: “That the notice of motion not be supported, but that council continues to monitor this issue and respond to the current Welsh Government consultation regarding planning legislation and policy for second homes and short-term holiday lets".