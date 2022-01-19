Sports clubs across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire are being encouraged to apply for a grant for any amount between £300 to £50,000 from Sport Wales.

The national sporting body is taking applications for grants from sports clubs or organisations in order to make a change in their community.

Sport Wales said: “The funding is available to help your protect your club and grow participation in your sport. What could your club achieve with a little extra money in its pocket?”

In order to apply for funding, visit www.sport.wales/grants-and-funding/beactivewalesfund