Sports clubs across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire are being encouraged to apply for a grant for any amount between £300 to £50,000 from Sport Wales.
The national sporting body is taking applications for grants from sports clubs or organisations in order to make a change in their community.
Sport Wales said: “The funding is available to help your protect your club and grow participation in your sport. What could your club achieve with a little extra money in its pocket?”
In order to apply for funding, visit www.sport.wales/grants-and-funding/beactivewalesfund
