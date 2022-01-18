The family of a 68 year-old man who died in tragic dog attack have released a moving tribute to the victim.
William Jones died in an incident at his home in Pleasant Hill, Lampeter on Monday, January 10,
His brother Tomos Jones and neice Rhiannon Evans said he will be "sorely missed" by his family and many friends.
A statement said: “William was a loving son, a perfect brother, brother in law and very much loved uncle to his nephews and nieces.
"Over the years William has attended an adult day centre in Felinfach, later moving to Canolfan Padarn Community Support Base, Aberystwyth.
"William was a keen Liverpool supporter, a fan of Welsh Rugby and had a very keen eye for jigsaws.
"William will be sorely missed by his family and many friends that knew him over the years.”
A woman was arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control and has has released under investigation.
An inquest into the death opened at Ceredigion Coroner's Office on Tuesday (January 11) and has been adjourned.
Dyfed-Powys Police have said that investigations into “the circumstances surrounding the death” are continuing.
A statement said: “We are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man at a property in Lampeter.
"Dyfed-Powys Police officers were called just after 5.00pm, Monday, 10th January 2022, to a report that a man had been bitten by dogs resident within the household.
"Sadly, a man in his 60s passed away at the scene.
"A woman was arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control.
"She has been released under investigation pending further police enquiries.
"The three dogs involved did not fall under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 and have been removed from the property.”
