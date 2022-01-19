One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries after a two-vehicle road traffic collision which closed a road in Pembrokeshire.
The A478 was closed by Dyfed-Powys Police officers between Begelly and New Hedges when the collision occurred in Pentlepoir, near Saundersfoot.
The collision happened at approximately 11am on the morning of Monday, January 17, 2022, with the road closed by police officers before it was reopened around two hours later at 12.50pm.
Dyfed-Powys Police said: One person was taken to hospital with what are believed to be minor injuries.”
