A campaign group has raised concerns that the possibility of building development in St Dogmaels could cause traffic issues through the village.

The Llandudoch Yfory/ St Dogmaels Tomorrow group says it is campaigning to stop a development of "luxury houses" at Pilot Street/Green Meadow.

Its Facebook group has been sharing its evidence of traffic issues along Pilot Street, which they fear could be made worse by development.

Jane Rotie-Morgan said: "Pilot Street already has severe traffic problems, without adding to it, which would happen if the proposed development goes ahead.

"Heavy construction machinery on Pilot Street would cause chaos, and the extra traffic when the housing development is completed would add even more traffic to an already congested road."

An online petition was set up last November to oppose a development planning application on land adjacent to Green Meadow, Pilot Street, and has 848 signatures on Change.org.

The petition states that access to the site is "on a busy through road that that narrows very quickly, and where there is already heavy congestion."

This, the petition claims, also presents dangers to pedestrians who use the road regularly to take children to the village school, and to access local amenities.

It states: "The community of St Dogmaels is currently facing a substantial threat from a potential housing development on the field alongside Green Meadow on Pilot Street.

"The pre-application documents shows that the developer aims to build 16 three- and four-bedroom houses, each with parking spaces, and including office space.

"Llandudoch Yfory (St Dogmaels Tomorrow) believes that this application is unacceptable and does not reflect the needs of the locality.

"Green Meadow is a precious green area which should be kept and sympathetically developed for the benefit of the village community."

The petition also claims that the proposed new dwellings are "of a size and price that does not answer our community’s needs."

It raises concerns that new properties could become second homes or holiday lets, and have "a detrimental impact on the Welsh language and culture."

Further concerns are that it could damage a historical footpath, and present a threat of disruption to wildlife in what is a SSSi area along the river bank.