It will be a cloudy and damp start for Pembrokeshire this morning, though the weather will brighten up through the day.
Looking at the Met Office forecast for Haverfordwest, clouds will part for sunshine around 10am, and temperatures remain steady through the morning, with a high of ten degrees at 9am.
Into the evening temperatures will cool, dropping to six degrees by 9pm.
Though the Met Office does not expect rain to fall at any point throughout the day.
Most places will start #Wednesday morning frost free 🌡️— Met Office (@metoffice) January 18, 2022
Showery #rain moving south across England and Wales with some bright spells in places
Colder, sunnier and breezier conditions following from the north with a few showers
Turning windier with wintry showers in NE Scotland pic.twitter.com/LNs6RATNe4
Giving the forecast for Wales, a Met Office spokesman said: “Cloudy and damp first thing but turning brighter and colder throughout the day. Long lived sunshine by the afternoon, but feeling cold in a northwesterly breeze. Maximum temperature nine degrees.
“Staying dry with largely clear skies overnight for most across Wales. Temperatures dropping leading to a widespread frost by the morning. Minimum temperature -3 degrees.”
For Thursday, the Met Office spokesman added: “A sunny day with lighter winds than Wednesday, though still feeling cold with a frosty morning and evening. Maximum temperature seven degrees.”
