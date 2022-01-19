Police seized a motorcycle in Milford Haven yesterday evening, Tuesday, January 18.
The seizure, and the reporting of the rider, followed a stop-check in the town.
Officers from Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said that the rider, who initially completed his Compulsory Basic Training course in 2014, had never applied to renew it.
The motorcycle was also not displaying any L plates.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.