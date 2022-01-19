Tripadvisor has announced its top destinations for 2022 in Travellers’ Choice Awards.

The awards mark the "best of the best", ranking traveller hot spots from around the world in seven categories.

The world's largest travel guidance platform has looked at the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings between November 1, 2020 and October 31, 2021.

The awards acknowledge many important aspects that travellers find themselves looking for, including Popular, Trending, Outdoor Enthusiasts, Food Lovers, Skiers, Sun Seekers and City Lovers.

(left to right) People playing in the sea and on the beach. Snowy mountains in Switzerland. Credit: Canva

“As the world returns to travel, priorities are changing, and people want more memorable experiences on their trips. Almost three-quarters (70%) of Brits say that it’s important they ‘see new places’ when thinking about their future travel plans,” said Steven Paganelli, Director, Destinations, Hotels and OTAs, Americas at Tripadvisor.

He added: “There is a whole world out there to choose from, and we want to help guide travellers looking to take the best trips for them – whatever that perfect holiday destination may look like.

"From adventure to R&R, the 2022 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards for Destinations include several subcategories created to reflect the best places to go no matter what type of trip you’re after.”

Tripadvisor's Most Popular Destinations in the World

Dubai. Credit: Canva

The most popular list ranks the "highest-rated and most loved spots around the globe".

This year, Dubai has "shoved perennial icons like London, Paris and Rome aside", Tripadvisor has said.

The city in the United Arab Emirates has taken the crown of the most popular destination in the world for 2022.

See the best deals on hotels, attractions and places to eat in Dubai so that you can start planning that 2022 getaway.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates London, United Kingdom Cancun, Mexico Bali, Indonesia Crete, Greece Rome, Italy Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Istanbul, Turkey Paris, France Hurghada, Egypt

Tripadvisor's best world trending destinations

Majorca. Credit: Canva

Tripadvisor has ranked the locations that are seeing the greatest year-on-year growth.

While Majorca is already popular with Brits, the reviewing site is seeing it rise globally across the last year and it has become Spain's number one trending destination in the last year.

We recommend booking your 2022 trip to the island as soon as possible to avoid missing out on the best deals.

Explore everything Majorca has to offer and get a head start on planning your summer escape now via Tripadvisor.

Majorca, Spain Cairo, Egypt Rhodes, Greece Tulum, Mexico Dubrovnik, Croatia Ibiza, Spain Natal, Brazil Arusha, Tanzania Goreme, Turkey Santorini, Greece

Tripadvisor's Best destinations for city lovers

London. Credit: Canva

If you prefer soaking up the culture in the city, here are the best destinations for city lovers according to Tripadvisor reviews.

London comes in second on the list which is perfect if you're opting for a break a little closer to home this year.

Check out where you should visit, where you should eat and stay in London while you're there.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates London, United Kingdom Rome, Italy Istanbul, Turkey Paris, France Barcelona, Spain Marrakech, Morocco Madrid, Spain Cairo, Egypt New Delhi, India

Rome. Credit: Canva

Looking at Tripadvisor's other categories, the best tourist spot in the world for food lovers is unquestionably Rome - no surprises there.

Check out all the things to do, where to stay and naturally the best restaurants to eat at while you're there.

However, if you prefer taking in the delights of nature, outdoor lovers will adore the Arenal Volcano National Park in Costa Rica.

This 1633 metre volcano has been rumbling and spewing since 1969 and it will surely take your breath away.

If you're looking to hit the slopes this half term, consider a skiing escape to Zermatt in Switzerland which tops the list of skiing spots on Tripadvisor.

But if fun in the sun is more your thing, losing yourself in the delights of Cancun includes all the ingredients necessary for a relaxing holiday from sun, sand and sea.