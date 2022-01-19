The task of what to get your partner for Valentine's Day can be a tough one, as there can be so much to pick from.

Hampers can be a good option though, as whilst it acts as one gift, it comes with lots of small items inside that can add up to a great whole.

There are a huge variety of hampers you can get, from ones based around beauty and fashion, to chocolate, to breakfast items and much more.

Here are a few you can get your hands on for your loved one for the special day.

What hampers to get for Valentine's Day 2022?





If your partner has a sweet tooth, then you may be best suited to get one of Hotel Chocolat's hampers come February 2022.

The Chocolate & Fizz collection is one such example, with classic champagne truffles, salted caramel chocolate puddles, a dark fruit and nut nano slab plus a bottle of prosecco.

Chocolate & Fizz collection (left) and the Way to Your Heart collection (Hotel Chocolat)

All of this comes for the price of £29.50, which can be ordered from the Hotel Chocolat website.

If you wanted a more Valentine's Day related hamper then the Way to Your Heart collection might suffice.

It has a bountiful array of chocolate treats, including a Caramarvellous Nano Slab, and a bottle of prosecco, which comes together for £40.

Additionally, there is a Valentine's Day Pick Me collection with a bag of milk chocolate melting hearts, Cherry Bakewell selectors, salted caramel puddles and a Dapper Dog matchbox for £22.

Moving away from chocolate for a moment, a hamper from Marks and Spencer can satisfy the foodie in most people with some more savoury options.

The Way to My Heart Grazing collection (M&S)

The Way To My Heart Grazing Gift has delivery from February 12, 2022 and costs £40.

For that you can get sea salt & balsamic vinegar handcooked crisps, crispy cheese crackers & cheese crackers, pork crackling, caramelised red onion chutney, truffle mature cheddar, Go gooey chocolate hearts and two Southwold blonde beers.

Meanwhile, if you are willing to splash out for something a little more pricy, the Lovestruck Hamper from Fortnum & Mason might be up your street.

It is priced at £100, and inside its wicker box you can discover Strawberry & Gooseberry Conserve, a Heart Chocolate Selection Box, Marzipan Hearts and Valentine’s Chocolate Coated Raspberries amongst other items.

If your partner is an individual who enjoys and wine and cheese evening, then the Deluxe, Cheese and Vintage Port Luxury hamper from Appleyard will probably do well.

For £66.99 you get a Vieira de Sousa Tawny 10 year old Port and three generous portions of delicious cheese from The Mouse House Cheese company, which are Mature Cheddar, Red Leicester and Smoked Cheddar.

Finally, we have the Pocklington Picnic hamper from Cartwright & Butler which won The Telegraph's Best Christmas Hamper of 2019 and 2018.

It contains caremalised onion chutney, tomato & basil wheat flat bread, English breakfast marmalade, crystallised ginger in dark chocolate, butter fudge, butter shortbred and chocolate wafter crispies.

This all comes together for a price of £85 which can be bought from the Cartwright & Butler website.