Applications are now open for businesses and sole traders which do not pay rates for a round of Covid-19 financial support from Welsh Government.
The Emergency Business Fund is part of a £120m package of support which was announced when Wales moved to Alert Level 2.
The fund is to support businesses in the hospitality, tourism, retail, leisure sector or related supply chain businesses, including creative freelancers and taxi drivers.
Applications close at 5pm on the afternoon of Monday, February 14, 2022.
The two types of grants available are:
Grant A – A £1,000 payment for hospitality, tourism, retail and related supply chain businesses which do not employ anyone apart from the owner, and do not have a property, including qualifying sole traders, freelancers and taxi drivers
Grant B – A £2,000 payment for hospitality, tourism, retail, leisure and related supply chain businesses who employ staff through PAYE (in addition to the owner)
The two grant types are intended to cover the impact to the business from between December 13, 2021, to February 14, 2022.
More information about the fund and the application process can be found on the Pembrokeshire County Council website at https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/business-advice-and-support/emergency-business-fund-january-2022
