When you can’t be bothered going out, sometimes it is great to have restaurant versions of frozen meals.
They’re quick, easy and delicious!
Chiquito fans are in luck because Iceland is now stocking a huge range of products from the Mexican restaurant chain, with everything from sweet chilli tortillas to jalapeno cheese dip.
The range is available online and exclusive to Iceland!
Iceland Chiquito range
The range includes 16 products in total, all £6 or under.
You can buy the Chiquito Piri Piri Half Chicken for only £6. A slow-cooked half roast chicken in Piri Piri marinade.
Other products include:
• Chiquito Creamed Corn (£2.00, 300g)
• Chiquito Jalapeno Cheese Dip (£2.00, 300g)
• Chiquito Sunshine Rice (£2.00, 300g)
• Chiquito Pulled Pork Burrito Bowl (£4.00, 460g)
• Chiquito Beef Burrito Bowl (£4.00, 460g)
• Chiquito Nacho Chilli Chicken Lasagne (£3.00, 450g)
• Chiquito Halloumi Fries (£4.00, 12 pack)
• Chiquito Nacho Bites (£2.50, 10 pack)
• Chiquito Piri Piri Half Chicken (£6.00, 865g)
• Chiquito Mexican Mega Skewers (£6.00, 700g)
• Chiquito Peri Peri Fries (£2.00, 900g)
• Chiquito Habanero Chicken Wings (£3.50, 600g)
• Chiquito Plain Tortilla Wraps (£1.50)
• Chiquito Sweet Chilli Tortilla Wraps (£1.50)
Available in-store at The Food Warehouse only:
• Chiquito Fiery Chicken Burrito Bowl (£4.00, 460g)
• Chiquito Fiery Mexican Chicken (£3.00, 350g
You can shop the Chiquito range on the Iceland website here.
