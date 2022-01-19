Former Haverfordwest County skipper Sean Pemberton has signed for his hometown club Carmarthen Town.

Pemberton had stepped down from his role as first team coach following the appointment of new manager Nicky Hayen at Bridge Meadow.

After a decade-long stay with the Bluebirds, the former captain brought an end to his playing career following the conclusion of the 2020-21 season.

His many years of service earned him iconic status at the club, achieving promotion to the Cymru Premier on two occasions, in 2015 and 2020.

He received a guard of honour in his final game for Haverfordwest last season, but immediately Wayne Jones’ backroom staff at the start of this season.

Following Jones’ resignation at the beginning of December, Pemberton – along with Jazz Richards – took interim charge of the team for two matches.

“Haverfordwest is a very special place for me, and has been a huge part of my life for nearly a decade,” said Pemberton.

“This is an exciting time for the club with a new manager at the helm, and therefore I feel that it’s time for me to step down as coach and seek new opportunities.

“I would like to thank everyone associated with the club, from the chairman, hard-working staff, players past and present to the army of dedicated supporters for making the Bridge Meadow a special place.

Pemberton played last Saturday for Carmarthen Town Reserves in their top of the table clash with Ammanford in the South West Division of the FAW Cymru Reserve League

Town’s excellent 4-1 win put them at the top of the table, continuing the progress being made by the team under coach Ian Coverdale.

A statement from Carmarthen Town AFC said: "We are delighted to announce the signing of Sean Pemberton.

"He has spent the last nine seasons at Haverfordwest, making 259 appearances for them and twice gaining promotion. He now returns to his home town club."

Meanwhile Haverfordwest County AFC has confirmed that Craig Hanford has joined the club’s backroom staff as a first team coach.

Hanford is also a former player at Haverfordwest, joining the Bluebirds from Port Talbot Town in the 2008-09 season.

The defender made 34 appearances for the club as they recorded a 7th-placed finish in the then Welsh Premier League.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge ahead,” said Hanford. “It’s an exciting time for the club and I’m delighted to be on board.”

Hanford, 37, said he will focus on strength and conditioning in his new role at Bridge Meadow.