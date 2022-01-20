After a long wait, pupils at Milford Haven School finally got the opportunity to go into the school and pick up their GCSE results for Mathematics and English.
The Year 11 learners attended the school and picked up their results, with the school happy that the exams went ahead.
A spokesperson from the school said: “We are delighted that these exams were able to go ahead, and that our pupils were able to have their first chance at sitting these important exams.
“We are incredibly proud of our pupils and each and every result they achieved. In these unprecedented times, they have shown courage and determination to succeed.
“The success we see here is because of their hard work and positive attitude."
Headteacher Ceri-Ann Morris added: “The pupils have shown great resilience in rising to the challenge of what has been a very different school year again, working hard and responding with tenacity and adaptability.
“They have performed extremely well. I would also like to thank parents and carers for the support they have given their children and the school staff who have also worked through an incredibly challenging term to ensure that the opportunity has been made available to our pupils.”
