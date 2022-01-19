A Pembrokeshire holiday park has been purchased in a multi-million deal and will provide an estimated 3,000 holidays every year in the county.

Cardigan Bay Holiday Park, just minutes from Poppit Sands, has been bought by the UK’s largest family-owned holiday park businesses, John Fowler Holidays.

The park has a mixture of static caravans and cottages, a pool and a sun terrace. It is a five-minute walk from Poppit Sands, with its popular Crwst café and lifeboat station and shop, and near the village of St Dogmaels.

The holiday park was recently awarded a five star rating by Visit Wales.

John Fowler Holidays, a third-generation family business established in 1953 in north Devon, now owns 13 holiday parks.

Cardigan Bay Holiday Park is the business’ second purchase in the last two years following the acquisition of Llanrhidian Holiday Park in December 2019.

The addition of this new park is estimated to contribute another 3,000 holidays per year for the business and sees John Fowler Holidays take on the employment of the site’s existing team.

The purchase was made thanks to a multi-million-pound finance package from HSBC UK.

Ollie Fowler, of John Fowler Holidays, said: “From humble beginnings with a single caravan in a field in Newquay, we have grown to a portfolio of 13 successful parks spanning the south west and Wales.

“John Fowler Holidays has banked with HSBC for over a decade, and the bank has previously supported us with funding for our lodge developments. Our relationship director at HSBC UK, Paul Lane, has been attentive and helpful, and understood our needs and ambitions from the start.”

James Shepherd, Area Director for HSBC UK Southwest Corporate Banking, added: “It’s been great to work with John Fowler Holidays on this exciting addition to their portfolio. The boom in staycations since the pandemic began has contributed greatly to their success and, with a total of 48,000 holidays sold in 2021, we look forward to seeing the business flourish in 2022.”