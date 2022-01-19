MEMBERS of Cardigan and Pembrokeshire Extinction Rebellion took part in a protest in Carmarthen over what they claimed were the dangers of the Police Crime Sentencing and Courts Bill.

It was held just 48 hours before the Government suffered a series of humiliating defeats in the House of Lords over plans to clamp down on disruptive and noisy protesters.

Opposition peers voted against a range of measures with Labour calling some of the plans ‘outrageous’.

On Saturday, whilst ‘Boris’ was partying and greeting shoppers on the streets of Carmarthen, ‘Priti Patel’ led a line of gagged, placard-waving protesters in chains though the centre of town.

It was just one of a host of nationwide protests focusing on the Bill, which civil rights groups such as Liberty and environmental groups including Greenpeace have described as "a draconian crackdown" on the right to peaceful assembly, freedom of expression and other civil liberties.

“The proposed amendments to the Bill are a desperate act by a desperate government,” said protestor Bim Mason, from Pembrokeshire.

“Destroying the BBC will be their next target, but trying to silence challenges to their policies will kill the vibrancy of British society - everyone will lose.”

Climate campaigner Daniel Blackburn, from Pembrokeshire, said: “We take so many things for granted, but our right to vote as well as gay and equality rights have all come about through people protesting as well as through the ballot box.

“We need to be able to openly discuss our options for moving forward with climate change and enable a transition which will be fair to all.

“We all need to feel safe to exercise our right to peacefully protest and to challenge government action or inaction.

“Hopefully the House of Lords will make the right decisions which will allow legal peaceful protest.”

Following the Lords debate, No 10 said it was disappointed peers voted against measures to combat the ‘guerilla tactics’ of some protesters.

The bill now faces going back and forth between the Commons and Lords as the Government is expected to continue fighting for their controversial proposals.