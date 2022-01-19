A Pembrokeshire community is starring in a new 'posh' list of Britain's most desirable small places to live.
Newgale and Roch has been chosen by The Telegraph to represent Pembrokeshire in its roll-call of 'Britain's 54 poshest villages'.
It takes its place in the exclusive lie-up alongside such acclaimed UK posh-spots as Sunningdale in Berkshire; Rock in Cornwall and The Alderleys in Cheshire, where many properties have a price tag of more than £1m.
The Telegraph's list follows exclusive new research by estate agents Savills which reveals the most desirable villages 'based on the combination of highest house prices, best lifestyle amenities, connectivity, and chocolate-box appeal'.
The average price of a property in Newgale and Roch is relatively modest, at around £219,555.
Its 'posh appeal' is enhanced by Newgale's magnificent beach; local pub and fish and chip shop and good seafood
The Telegraph says:
"Newgale Beach is a two-mile sandy stretch with caves and coves at one end. It’s popular with surfers, kitesurfers and sea anglers.
"There’s a smattering of buildings, including the Duke of Edinburgh Inn, but the main village is Roch, just inland.
"The Puffin Shuttle coastal bus service runs to St Davids and Haverfordwest, while the village itself has a pub, a shop, a fish and chip shop, and Mo’s Dressed Crab & Lobster take-out."
