Pembrokeshire County Council has said it ‘will not hesitate’ to act on, investigate and prosecute following the sentencing of a roofer, who ‘could not care less’ about his faulty work.

As previously reported in the Western Telegraph, Scott Keane, 41, trading as Pembrokeshire Roofing Services, was sentenced at Swansea Crown Court on Thursday, January 13.

Keane, of St Davids Close, Milford Haven, charged a disabled pensioner nearly £8,000 for work on her roof, but within weeks serious leaks were discovered.

Following a complaint to Pembrokeshire County Council’s Trading Standards team, an expert was commissioned to examine the work.

The subsequent report highlighted many serious faults with all aspects of the roof and recommended that it be replaced.

Following an investigation, Keane, who advertised his services on Facebook, was charged with four counts under the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations.

Keane appeared before magistrates in Haverfordwest on November 29, 2021 and pleaded guilty to all four charges.

The charges covered the fitness for purpose of the work; a failure to provide required information; misleading actions and unfair commercial practices.

Judge Geraint Walters told Keane that the victim was elderly and disabled and he had a ‘slapdash attitude to the work.’ Judge Walters added that Keane ‘could not care less’ about the practices used at her home.

Keane was sentenced to a six-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

He was placed under a 30 day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £6,000 in compensation to the victim, at the rate of £400 per month, as well as a £128 victim surcharge.

Judge Walters said that he had prioritised compensation over costs in the light of Keane’s financial circumstances.

The judge praised Pembrokeshire County Council for the way the authority had prepared the case and said the council had “done a very responsible job in bringing the case to court”.

Pembrokeshire County Council cabinet member for public protection, Cllr Cris Tomos, said: “I add my congratulations to those of the judge in commending our Trading Standards team for bringing this case to court and securing the prosecution.

“This has been a difficult time for the victim, and I hope this result will provide some comfort and closure.

“I hope this case will underline that the council will not hesitate to act on complaints received and, where appropriate, investigate and prosecute.”