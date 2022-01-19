A fond farewell is being said today, Wednesday January 19, to Bryn the gibbon as he travels from Pembrokeshire to start a new life in the Middle East.

Bryn has gained an adoring following since being born at Manor Wildlife Park, near Tenby, over seven years ago.

But now the time has come for Bryn to start a new dynasty, and he leaves the park for Dubai Safari where he will be introduced to a mate.

In a 'bon voyage' tribute to Bryn on Facebook, the park said:

"It has been an honour watching him grow from a little playful baby to the beautiful, cheeky adult he is now."

Last year, Manor Park's Siamang gibbon family took a blow when Bryn's dad Steve died of natural causes at the age of 24.

He had captured countless hearts during his transformation from a lonely creature in a cage to a big personality with a partner and child, living his best life in a huge enclosure with its own island.

The park has assured that a new mate for Steve's soulmate Lisa will be sought soon, and that Bryn's move is a natural progression as he reaches maturity.

The park has been praised by well-wishers for itscare and nurturing of Bryn.

One supporter said: "Well done Manor House for raising such an outstanding personality."

And another commented: "Steve would be proud of his son."

Posting on Facebook, Manor Wildlife Park

"They grow up so fast.

"Born on the 28th October 2010, our 'little gibbon' Bryn is all grown up!

"It has been an honour watching him grow from a little playful baby to the beautiful, cheeky adult he is now.

"It is now time for us to say goodbye to Bryn, as he leaves Manor Wildlife Park.

"Bryn will be heading to Dubai Safari to start his own family with a female to keep him company.

"We feel extremely fortunate and thankful that we have been able to watch him grow into adulthood.

"We were blessed with his arrival back in 2010 after mum Lisa and dad Steve had only been together for a short year and seeing Bryn grow up to be as beautiful and charismatic as his dad Steve has been a joy."