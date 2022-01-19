WALES have named their 36-man squad for the 2022 Guinness Six Nations campaign - with fly-half Dan Biggar named as Wales captain.

Biggar will captain head coach Wayne Pivac's squad in the absence of the injured Alun Wyn Jones, with Adam Beard being named as vice-captain.

Three uncapped players feature, with Ospreys duo Dewi Lake (hooker) and Jac Morgan (back row) receiving call ups, alongside Cardiff Rugby’s James Ratti (back row).

Another five players could be in line to make their first Six Nations appearance, including Bradley Roberts and Christ Tshiunza, who made their international debut in the 2021 Autumn Nations Series.

Ross Moriarty and Alex Cuthbert could win their 50th caps during the campaign, and Jonathan Davies could reach the milestone of 100 Test appearances overall.

Biggar would be in line for his 100th Wales cap, if he features in all five matches.

Pivac said: “We are excited to get back together as a squad when we meet up on Monday.

“The Guinness Six Nations is a very special competition and we want to go out and win, like every other nation.

"This is tournament rugby, so it’s about working hard in training and preparing well each week.

“Last year the Six Nations offered fans an exciting brand of rugby with lots of tries and, while we know we have five tough matches ahead and the margins in Test rugby are fine, we are looking forward to the challenge.

“With the world cup on the horizon next year, every match will be important for development on the road to France.

On the captain Pivac said: “In terms of captaincy we’ve named Dan Biggar.

"With the experience missing with some players out injured, we wanted someone who had experienced the competition on a number of occasions and knows the rigours of it.

"He gives us that – he has 95 Wales caps and he’s toured with the British and Irish Lions.

“Dan has the respect of the other players and management so we think he’ll do a great job.”

Following last week’s confirmation that spectators can return to watch Wales in Cardiff Pivac added: “It’s fantastic news that we will continue to have crowds at Principality Stadium.

“We have the most incredible fans and the atmosphere they create is second to none.

"I know the players cannot wait to get back out and put in a performance for them.”

The squad will meet up at the national training base in Hensol on Monday 24 January ahead of its first game against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin on Saturday 5 February (KO 2.15pm).

WALES 2022 GUINNESS SIX NATIONS SQUAD

Forwards (20)

Rhys Carre (Cardiff Rugby – 16 caps)

Wyn Jones (Scarlets – 38 caps)

Gareth Thomas (Ospreys – 5 caps)

Ryan Elias (Scarlets – 23 caps)

Dewi Lake (Ospreys – uncapped)

Bradley Roberts (Ulster Rugby – 1 cap)

Leon Brown (Dragons – 20 caps)

Tomas Francis (Ospreys – 60 caps)

Dillon Lewis (Cardiff Rugby – 34 caps)

Adam Beard (Ospreys – 29 caps), vice-captain

Ben Carter (Dragons – 5 caps)

Seb Davies (Cardiff Rugby – 13 caps)

Will Rowlands (Dragons – 13 caps)

Christ Tshiunza (Exeter Chiefs – 2 caps)

Taine Basham (Dragons – 7 caps)

Ellis Jenkins (Cardiff Rugby – 14 caps)

Jac Morgan (Ospreys – uncapped)

Ross Moriarty (Dragons – 49 caps)

James Ratti – (Cardiff Rugby – uncapped)

Aaron Wainwright (Dragons – 34 caps)

Backs (16):

Gareth Davies (Scarlets – 65 caps)

Kieran Hardy (Scarlets – 8 caps)

Tomos Williams (Cardiff Rugby – 29 caps)

Gareth Anscombe (Ospreys – 29 caps)

Dan Biggar (Northampton Saints – 95 caps), captain

Rhys Priestland (Cardiff Rugby – 52 caps)

Callum Sheedy (Bristol Bears – 13 caps)

Jonathan Davies (Scarlets – 93 caps)

Uilisi Halaholo (Cardiff Rugby – 9 caps)

Nick Tompkins (Saracens – 16 caps)

Owen Watkin (Ospreys – 26 caps)

Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby – 35 caps)

Alex Cuthbert (Ospreys – 48 caps)

Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester Rugby – 12 caps)

Johnny McNicholl (Scarlets – 8 caps)

Liam Williams (Scarlets – 74 caps)

Players unavailable for selection due to injury:

Elliott Dee, Ken Owens, Alun Wyn Jones, Taulupe Faletau, Dan Lydiate, Josh Macleod, Josh Navidi, Justin Tipuric, Johnny Williams, George North, Leigh Halfpenny

Wales 2022 Six Nations fixtures

Sat 05/05/22 Ireland v Wales, Aviva Stadium KO 2.15pm (ITV & S4C)

Sat 12/02/22 Wales v Scotland, Principality Stadium, KO 2.15pm (BBC & S4C)

Sat 26/02/22 England v Wales, Twickenham Stadium, KO 4.45pm (Itv & S4C)

Fri 11/03/22 Wales v France, Principality Stadium, KO 8pm (BBC & S4C)

Sat 19/03/22 Wales v Italy, Principality Stadium, KO 2.15pm (BBC & S4C)