Boris Johnson once again faced calls to resign as he announced Plan B restrictions will be relaxed in England.

Sir Keir Starmer faced Boris Johnson for PMQs as Labour welcomed Bury South's MP Christian Wakeford who dramatically resigned from the Conservative Party.

Mr Johnson started PMQs by announcing he will soon give an update on Covid measures, which will be eased.

He was immediately asked if it is time for him to resign.

Mr Johnson replied: "No. But as I said to the house last week, I apologise sincerely for any misjudgements that were made."

The Prime Minister announced the change to Covid regulations in England in Commons after examining the latest Covid-19 data on Wednesday morning alongside his cabinet.

A review of current restrictions was not expected until next week. Health Secretary Sajid Javid told MPs on Tuesday that he was “cautiously optimistic that we will be able to substantially reduce restrictions next week”.

What are current Plan B restrictions?





England’s Plan B measures – which include guidance to work from home, the use of the Covid pass and mandatory mask wearing in shops and on public transport – are set to expire on January 26.

The Plan B measures were introduced to combat the wave of cases driven by the Omicron variant, with the aim of buying time to offer more booster jabs.

What changes to Plan B restrictions did Boris Johnson announce?





Mr Johnson announced facemasks and Covid passports will be no longer be requires from tomorrow with just self-solation rules remaining.

The PM told Commons: "We resisted calls from others to shut down our country all over again.

"This government took a different path. We supported businesses that faced a reduce demand.

"The data is showing that time and again this Government got the tough decisions right.

"Cases are falling in England. Our scientists think it is likely the Omicron wave has now peaked nationally.

"Hospital admissions which were doubling every nine days have now stabilised, with admissions in places falling.

"This morning, the Cabinet decided that we can return to Plan A in England.

"As a result, mandatory certification will end. Organisations can choose to use in voluntarily, but it will not be compulsory.

"We are no longer asking people to work from home.

"The Cabinet concluded that once regulations lapse, the Government will no longer mandate the wearing of face maks anywhere.

"From tomorrow, we will no longer require face masks in classrooms."

How does it affect Wales?





Boris Johnson's announcement today relates to Covid rules in England only.

First minister Mark Drakeford announced Wales would be returning to Alert Level Zero at a press conference on Friday.

(PA)

Since Boxing Day, Wales has been on alert level two, which includes measures such as mask-wearing in all public venues, the two-metre rule, and the rule of six in hospitality settings. Nightclubs have also been forced to shut.

However, current data shows falling case numbers and a decline in the number of patients in critical care beds.

The move to alert level zero is phased, with restrictions on outdoor activities being removed first.

From Saturday, the number of people who can be present at outdoor events will rise from 50 to 500.

And from January 21, Wales will move to alert level zero for all outdoor activities, which means there will be no limits on the number of people who can take part in them.

Under the plan, spectators will be able to return to outdoor sporting events, including the Six Nations rugby, though Covid passes will be required.

Pressure had been mounting from sports organisations and fans, with many fearing Six Nations matches would have to be held across the border in England.

The Welsh Government said that, if the downward trend continues, then alert level zero will apply to all indoor activities from January 28.

Nightclubs would be able to reopen and working from home would no longer be a legal requirement.

Covid passes would be required for entry to nightclubs, events, cinemas, concert halls and theatres.

The rule of six, table service, and two-metre physical distancing rule would be scrapped for hospitality.