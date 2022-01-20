A BOUNCER has denied assaulting a man while ejecting him from Haverfordwest nightclub Eddies.
Thirty-nine-year-old Sam Skinner, of Charles Street, Neyland, was present in Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on January 18 where CCTV footage was played which showed a man being ejected from the establishment on the night of September 5, 2021.
Skinner pleaded not guilty to a charge of causing actual bodily harm.
A trial date is set for February 15 at Swansea Crown Court.
Skinner has been released on unconditional bail.
