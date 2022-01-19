A Pembrokeshire resort has recently been celebrating a five-star rating for its spa, as more than two million Brits plan a wellness break to escape the winter blues.
Bluestone Resort near Narberth has been given a five star rating for its Well Spa Retreat from The Good Spa Guide, after being revealed as ESPA’s Flagship Wales Spa of 2021.
The spa was awarded the five stars by the experts who look at 'standards of facilities, cleanliness, customer service and the range of treatments'.
Samantha Hewer, manager of the Well Spa, said: “We’re really happy to have been awarded five bubbles stars from The Good Spa Guide. The guide is one of the UK’s leading authorities on spas and to know we’re among the best in the country is recognition of our team and the high standards and customer service we always strive to attain."
According to The Good Spa Guide: “Five bubble spas will give you the whole package; an uninterrupted spa journey, tip top treatments, first rate facilities and fabulous customer service. They may have a wider choice or facilities or cutting-edge treatments. Be prepared for a slice of spa luxury.”
